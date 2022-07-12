PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone biked, swam and trekked on actor's epic birthday trip in the US

Ranveer Singh recently celebrated his 37th birthday and did it with the love of his life Deepika Padukone. The couple were in US for the actor's birthday and have now shared photos from their special birthday celebrations. Just like his recent episode with Bear Grylls, Ranveer and Deepika ventured out in the great outdoors to celebrate the actor's birthday.

Taking to Instagram, both Ranveer and Deepika shared photos from the trip. While Ranveer's post was all about experiencing the wilderness, Deepika shared photos from the time they spent at the beach as well as their biking journeys. Sharing his birthday dump photos, Ranveer captioned it, "Love to Love you #baby #birthday #photodump." Whereas, Deepika shared a glimpse of their holiday and wrote, "May our lives be blessed with experiences & adventures in abundance…@ranveersingh #happybirthday #gratitude."

Take a look at their posts below:

Ranveer and Deepika returned to Mumbai from the US on early Monday morning. The couple were on a week-long holiday where they spent quality time together amidst their hectic shoot schedules. They were snapped at the Mumbai international airport on Monday morning as they walked out holding each other's hand and twinned in tracksuits.

While in the US, the couple also attended an NRI convention in San Jose where Deepika Padukone was the chief guest. Several videos and photos of the couple jamming at Shankar Mahadevan's concert also went viral on social media. Soon after these events, they proceeded on Ranveer's birthday trip and spent the next few days living the adventure life.

