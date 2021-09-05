PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh experiments with turtleneck tee, looks suave in latest formal attire

His energy and aura remain unmatched, yes, we are talking about none other than . Over the years, the actor has gained a massive following owing to his outstanding personality. When it comes to fashion for men in India, actor Ranveer Singh has always left fans amazed with his experimental funky and daring looks. Whether it's a casual outing, making an appearance at a public event or attending award shows, he can lighten up any gathering with his charming personality.

The actor who is usually seen in quirky outfits opted for a formal blue suit with a beige turtleneck tee for his recent photos and well, the results left all swooning. On Saturday, September 04, the Simmba star once again left his fans amazed with hsi stunning look. The Gully Boy star added funk to his look by opting for diamond studs. Ranveer Singh, took to Instagram to shared a series of pictures in his formal attire. Ranveer’s fans couldn’t keep calm and rushed to the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Hotness, my favourite”, another said, “You’re an absolute charmer”. Many others dropped fire and heart emoticons on Ranveer’s post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen next in '83 with Deepika. It is based on the 1983 World Cup Winning team and Ranveer will be seen as Kapil Dev. Besides this, Ranveer also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus. The actor also has a cameo in Sooryavanshi. Ranveer also is gearing up to host a Bollywood quiz show on TV.