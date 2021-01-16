PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh exudes charm in casuals as he waves to paps outside Alia Bhatt’s house in Pali Hill

Ranveer Singh never fails to make heads turn every time he steps out in the city and today was no different. The Simmba star was today clicked sitting inside his car outside Alia Bhatt’s residence.

is not just loved for his stellar performances in films but is also admired for his suave look and of course for his quirky sense of style. Needless to say, be it any occasion, the handsome star grabs all the attention for his fabulous sartorial choices. Whether it is attending a starry B-Town bash or stepping out in the city for a casual outing, Ranveer always manages to win our hearts with his dressing sense. Speaking of this, the Simmba star was today snapped outside ’s residence in Pali Hill.

In the photos, we can see Ranveer sitting inside his black car as he waves and flashing his radiant smile to the shutterbugs. The Gully Boy star is seen donning a stylish red hat and trendy sunglasses. He looked dapper in a blue coat while leaving everyone in awe of his looks. One simply cannot miss his charming smile in the pictures.

For the unversed, Ranveer and Alia have worked together in Zoya Akhtar’s directorial Gully Boy and their chemistry in the film was lauded by everyone. It is no secret that Ranveer and share a great rapport with Alia and her boyfriend . They all are often spotting partying together and in fact, they all rang in the New Year together at Ranthambore.

Check out Ranveer Singh’s pictures below:

On the professional front, Ranveer will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s sports film 83 with Deepika Padukone. Besides this, he also has Divyang Thakkar‘s directorial Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and ’s multi starrer Takht in his kitty.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

