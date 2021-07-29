PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh greets a barrage of fans late night as he steps outside Zoya Akhtar’s house

is currently having a dream run at the movies. After the lockdown got lifted in Maharashtra, the actor has started prep work on his films. He will soon be forraying into television and making a debut as a host of a game show. Ranveer’s last on-screen appearance was in 2019 with the release of the highly celebrated venture ‘Gully Boy’. He played the part of a rapper from the streets of Dharavi who conquers his dreams with diligence, hard work, talent, and poetry. The much-acclaimed venture was directed by Zoya Akhtar, who also wrote the film along with Reema Kagti.

Gully Boy is not Ranveer’s first collaboration with Zoya. Both of them have previously worked together in the ensemble star cast production ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’. Ranveer played the role of Kabir Mehra in the film who starts listening to his heart more and family less by the end of the film. The film marked another success in Zoya’s filmography. Recently, Ranveer Singh got clicked by the members of the paparazzi as he stepped outside Zoya’s house at night. In the pictures, Ranveer could be seen wearing a wonderful shirt with purple bell-bottoms.

Take a look at the pictures:

Ranveer Singh met with a barrage of fans waiting to get a glimpse of the star. On the work front, Ranveer has multiple big-ticket films lined up waiting to get a release. He is reprising the role of Simmba in ‘Sooryavanshi’. He has shot for another film with director Rohit Shetty titled ‘Cirkus’. Ranveer will be seen in the triumph story of the Indian cricket team who won the world cup in 1983. Makers had released Ranveer’s look as maverick sportsman Kapil Dev. He also has Jayeshbhai Jordar with YRF.

Also Read| Ranveer Singh sweats it out looking like a gym shark; Shares how he burns calories