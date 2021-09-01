PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh is at his colourful best as he shoots some hoops while filming a commercial

Trust Ranveer Singh to catch you by surprise with his sartorial choices and one would never be disappointed. The actor stayed true to himself and his style on Wednesday morning as he was snapped out and about. However, it wasn't for a game of football which he is usually spotted playing in the city but for an ad shoot. The outdoors ad shoot saw Ranveer slipping into one colourful look.

The actor was shooting for a sports commercial and made his way to the turf area in Mumbai's suburbs. His outfit was a total winner as it was a vibrant tracksuit of sorts and Ranveer sported a white headband. The paparazzi snapped Ranveer from a distance and the actor was seen shooting some hoops with a golden coloured basketball.

For the ad shoot, Ranveer arrived in a head-to-toe black tracksuit and looked slick as she donned chunky white and black shades.

Check out Ranveer Singh's latest photos below:

