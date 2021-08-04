PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh looks cool in tie dye athleisure as he gets clicked outside dance class

Bollywood actor is back in the headlines after director Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced Baiju Bawra. There is a curiosity among the fans that who will be seen in the lead roles. But recent reports have suggested that some names are coming up including the Padmavat actor. Apart from him and Kartik Aaryan are also speculated. But there is no official confirmation and till then we have to wait. But it is one of the dream projects of Gangubai Kathiawadi’s director.

However, today Ranveer was spotted outside his dance class. His style statement always makes news. He ensures to make everyone’s head turn from his fashion sense. Today he was seen wearing tie-dye athleisure in pink colour. He completed the look with a blue colour cap and pink colour mask. His shoe colour was matching from his cap colour. The actor also waved at the shutterbugs while taking out his car. He was also seen giving a flying kiss to the fans who screamed his name.

He is gearing up for his next release 83 which is a biopic on Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. This will be the first film in which he will be featured with after marriage.

The upcoming film is about India winning the world cup in 1983. The release has been postponed due to a pandemic. Makers want a theatrical release for the film. Apart from this, he also has ’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite in his kitty.

