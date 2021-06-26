PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh looks dapper in uber cool jacket as he is snapped at a dubbing studio

Today, Ranveer Singh was spotted by the paps as he made his way to the dubbing studio in a classy outfit. Take a look at the pictures.

Bollywood’s beloved actor is known for his stellar on screen performances. The star has a charming personality and easy going attitude and never fails to keep all his fans entertained. Apart from being a part of blockbuster movies, the actor has also impressed everyone with his amazing sense of style. From experimenting with different colours to donning quirky attires, Ranveer has always been at the top of his fashion game. Each time he is spotted in public, he makes heads turn with his dapper looks.

Recently, Ranveer was snapped while he headed to his best friend and actor ’s birthday party. The star was seen wearing a trendy neon jacket and red tinted glasses. Today, the actor was yet again spotted by the paps as he made his way to the dubbing studio. In the pictures, we can see the star wearing a printed black jacket and plain black shorts. He also opted for a matching black hat and glasses. The star also wore a face mask and maintained social distancing.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranveer Singh would be next seen in 83 alongside Deepika. In Kabir Khan’s sports film, he would be seen playing the role of the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. Besides this, the actor also has starrer Sooryavanshi. The action film was all set to release on March 24, 2020; however, it got postponed due to the prolonged Covid 19 pandemic. The release date of the film has been postponed indefinitely.

Credits :viral bhayani

