PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh looks suave in a three piece suit as he gets papped at the airport

Bollywood star always manages to steal the show with his style. The Simmba star never fails to grab attention whenever he steps out. On Thursday, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was seen at Kalina airport. Cameras soon went clickety-click on spotting Ranveer. The Ram Leela actor looked dashing as he was seen sporting a three-piece suit with brown formal shoes. To complete his entire look, Ranveer also donned a stunning tie. He once again left us impressed with his look.

Ranveer Singh is quite busy these days as he has a number of projects lined up. He is now preparing for his next venture ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ alongside . Ranveer was back in the headlines after director Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced Baiju Bawra. The actor also recently penned a heartwarming note for the filmmaker as he completed 25 years in the industry. Ranveer shared a few throwback photos and wrote in detail about his love for SLB's cinema and craft.

Take a look:

On the professional front, Ranveer is working with for his upcoming venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also features Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. Meanwhile, the actor also has '83 lined up for release. He will be seen essaying the role of Kapil Dev alongside who will be seen as his on-screen wife in the film. It is helmed by Kabir Khan. Besides this, he also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar pending release. Amid the pandemic, Ranveer shot for Rohit Shetty's film Cirkus with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez.

