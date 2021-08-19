PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh looks uber cool as he shows off his slick ponytail

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh stepped into the film world with his 2010 debut film, ‘Band Bajaa Baaraat’ which was a hit at the box office. Post that, he delivered many memorable performances on the big screen in films like ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, ‘Gully Boy’, and ‘Padmaavat’. In his decade-long career, his fame and popularity has seen a rising curve. Apart from impressing fans in cinemas, he also keeps them entertained on social media. The actor is quite active on Instagram and often posts some awesome clicks that woo his fans.

Following this trajectory, Ranveer posted a couple of new photos on his gram, a few moments back. In the pictures shared by Ranveer, he looks stylish, and uber-cool, as he dons a bright blue round-neck tee-shirt. He has a silver chain on, and his face is neatly done. But the highlight of the photo is his perfectly styled hair in a short ponytail. Ranveer has kept his left profile towards the camera lens in both pictures. While he is seen sporting a slight smile in the first picture, he is fully breaking into a laugh in the second, where his ponytail is even more prominent.

Have a look at Ranveer’s latest photos from the aforementioned Instagram post:

On the work front, Ranveer has several upcoming films in the pipeline. The list includes films like ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘83’, ‘Cirkus’, and ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’. Apart from that, the actor will also be seen alongside his ‘Gully Boy’ co-actor, Alia Bhatt, in ’s next film, called, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

