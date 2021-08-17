PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh makes a STRONG case for purple & yellow in latest funky look

When it comes to fashion for men in India, actor has always left fans astonished with his experimental funky and daring looks. On Tuesday, August 17, the Simmba star was once again seen doing the same. Ranveer Singh, took to Instagram to share a series of stunning photographs, which appears to be clicked at one of his dance rehearsals. The star made a strong case for purple and yellow hues in his latest photos.

Ranveer Singh paired a baggy purple t-shirt with yellow trousers featuring stripe detailing. The Gully Boy star can be seemingly doing some hook steps in a few photos, while in others he shares an infectious smile. Drenched in sweat, Ranveer also opted for a man-bun in one of the pics. Quirky socks and stainless white statement shoes completed the entire funky look of the star.

Check out the photos here:

In addition to this, Ranveer also shared a new monochrome post on Instagram that is winning hearts on the internet. In the post, we can see Ranveer dressed in a retro look with his hair gelled straight in a side-partition. The photo sees him doing a candid hand gesture as the camera captures him. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, in terms of work, Ranveer Singh has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline. He is waiting for matinee theatres to open in full capacity for the release of his upcoming films, Sooryavanshi and 83. He will also star in projects including Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus.

ALSO READ| PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh’s bromance with Arjun Kapoor on football field will leave you awestruck