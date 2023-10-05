PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh plants sweet kiss on 'legend' Mahendra Singh Dhoni's cheek; dubs him 'big brother'

Ranveer Singh is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. Apart from his strong performance, the actor is also known for his charming and loving off-screen personality. Recently, he met with cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni and took to his Instagram to share some cute pictures of them together. In one of them, he is seen planting a kiss on Mahi.

Ranveer Singh shares picture with 'big brother' Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Today, on September 5th, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram to share some pictures with none other than the cricket legend and former Team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. In one picture, the two can be seen smiling in front of the camera while in another one, Singh plants a sweet kiss on Mahi. In the caption, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor called Dhoni a "legend" and a "big brother." He wrote: "Mera Mahi (red heart emoji and infinite bond emoji) @mahi7781 #hero #icon #legend #goat #bigbrother"

Check out the pictures!

Ranveer had a tryst with cricket as he portrayed the role of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's 2021 sports drama film 83 which was based on India's victory at the 1983 World Cup. Dhoni, on the other hand, has retired from international cricket in all formats except T20.

Ranveer Singh's work front

Ranveer was last seen in Karan Johar's romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, co-starring Alia Bhatt. The film marked his first collaboration with KJo and it met with positive critical response and strong box-office results. He will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar's action crime thriller Don 3. The film is the third installment in Farhan's Don franchise and Ranveer has replaced the titular role with Shah Rukh Khan. Its shooting is expected to start early next year and the film will be released sometime in 2025. Apart from these, he will also reprise his role as Inspector Sangram Bhalerao in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn. The film is a part of Shetty's cop universe.

