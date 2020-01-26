PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh returns back in the city after '83's poster launch in Chennai sporting a funky jumpsuit

Ranveer Singh was mobbed by the fans outside the airport. He was spotted taking selfies with them.

is all geared up for the release of Kabir Khan's '83. The movie had created a buzz since the first look of the movie was released. Adding on the audience’s curiosity Kabir roped in an interesting ensemble of the cast with Ranveer Singh playing the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. The movie has been grabbing headlines with the recently released first look posters. The poster launch of the movie was held in Chennai which was being held at a cricket stadium and was attended by the entire team of ’83 along with legendary cricketers Kapil Dev and Krishnamachari Srikkanth.

Ranveer and his squad were seen suited up in a white shirt, navy blue blazers and denims for the poster launch. And now, the Padmaavat actor is back in the city. Ranveer was spotted at the airport donning a funky outfit. The actor was wearing a purple coloured jumpsuit with orange stripes. He paired his look with a matching cap and a matching pair of sports shoes with red glares. Ranveer was mobbed by the fans outside the airport. He was spotted taking selfies with them. Ranveer donned the look as always like a pro.

(Also Read: '83: Ranveer Singh and his squad’s FIRST POSTER will leave you stumped and ready for the World Cup)

Apart from Ranveer, ’83 will also star Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. Besides, will also be playing the role of Kapil’s wife Romi Dev in the movie. Marking Ranveer’s first collaboration with Kabir Khan, ’83 is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

Check out Ranveer Singh's pictures:

Credits :VIRAL BHAYANI

Read More