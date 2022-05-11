PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh is a riot of colours as he arrives in Gujarat to promote Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Trust Ranveer Singh to pull off one colour with aplomb or even a blend of many colours together, the actor will still leave you impressed. On Wednesday, Ranveer did the latter as he arrived in Gujarat to promote his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. For the promotional event, Ranveer went all out as he donned a multi-colour patterned suit with his signature hair that's he has kept constant throughout the film's journey.

In Gujarat's Ahmedabad, Ranveer arrived on a heavily decorated E-rickshaw and stood atop as he greeted the crowds in his own style. Ranveer looked dapper in the suit but was also camouflaging with the loud decor on the vehicle. In Ahmedabad, Ranveer greeted a large crowd as he promoted Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

On social media, he also shared a string of photos dishing out his look, and captioned it, "Tamaro chhokro Gujarat ma paccho aavyo che! (Your son has reached Gujarat)."

Take a look at Ranveer Singh promoting Jayeshbhai Jordaar in Gujarat:

Meanwhile, Ranveer also penned kind words for his co-stars from the film after a private screening that was held on Tuesday night. The actor expressed his love for co-stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Boman Irani and Shalini Pandey among others. Click the link below to check it out.

