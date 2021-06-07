PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh rocks an all black comfy look as he gets spotted with his brand new luxury vehicle

Ranveer Singh gets clicked by the shutterbugs as he walks in an all-black tracksuit beating the Mumbai heat and drives a swanky orange luxury vehicle.

‘Simmba’ star has etched his name in the list of one of the biggest superstars in Hindi cinema. One of the most diverse actors, who could portray an out and out commercial masala performance in a blockbuster like Simmba and a subtle act as a lost boy who expresses his feelings through rap lyrics in Gully Boy. Starting his career with a unique film like Band Baaja Baarat, Ranveer has delivered a great performance in all gambets. From playing a warrior in a period epic like Bajirao Mastani to the boy next door in Dil Dhadakne Do.

Recently Ranveer got clicked by the shutterbugs at Bandra in Mumbai. Following the COVID norms, Ranveer was covering his face with a mask and rocking an all-black comfy attire to beat the Mumbai heat. Ranveer was wearing a black tracksuit with a black cap and glasses. He was carrying the trendy look as well as he does his fashion sense otherwise. Ranveer was driving his brand new orange luxury vehicle. The absolutely swanky-looking car is the perfect vehicle for the superstar who is stylish yet elegant. Ranveer got clicked by the paparazzi as he walked inside his car and drove away showcasing the ravishing new vehicle.

Ranveer Singh has one of the most interesting line up of films awaiting a release date and beginning production. Sooryavanshi, where he reprises his role as a police officer does not have a release date now considering that the date has been pushed twice because of COVID-related restrictions. In 83, he will star as Kapil Dev and another film waiting in the wings is ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’.

Also Read| PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh rock all black athleisure as they returns back to city

Share your comment ×