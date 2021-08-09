PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh’s bromance with Arjun Kapoor on football field will leave you awestruck

Bollywood actors and are not only on screen acquaintances, but they also share a great bond of friendship in real life. Time and again, their adorable moments of bromance have proven their brother-like bond is here to stay. Speaking of which, the dynamic duo recently caught the attention of paparazzi in an upscale locality of Mumbai. Both Arjun and Ranveer arrived at a football field in Bandra to end their weekend in an athletic mode.

In the pictures, Arjun has opted for an all-black jersey, on the other hand, Ranveer has donned a blue one. While the Padmaavat actor was doing stretches on the football field, Arjun suddenly barged in to embrace his Gunday co-star in a bear hug. Going by the photos, it also seems that the duo had a light chit-chat with each other as they bid adieu sharing a contagious smile on their faces.

Take a look:

In terms of work, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen alongside in Bhoot Police and in Ek Villain Returns. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh also has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline. He is waiting for matinee theatres to open in full capacity for the release of his upcoming films, Sooryavanshi and 83. He will also star in projects including Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus.

