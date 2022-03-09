PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh slays in a pink pineapple-printed Gucci set that costs a massive Rs 2 lakh

Trust Ranveer Singh to surprise you with his outfits and one would never be disappointed. Apart from his red carpet sartorial theatrics, Ranveer also opts for luxe picks in his every day outfits. The actor has confessed and proved time and again that he is a Gucci lover. On Wednesday, he gave us another example of that as he stepped out in the city in a casual look but it reeked of luxury.

Snapped in the suburbs of Mumbai, Ranveer was at his stylish best as he opted for a pink printed Gucci set. Comprising of silk shorts and a silk shirt, Ranveer slayed the outfit which looked super chic. The set was from Gucci's pineapple collection and stayed true to it as the actor's outfit had pink pineapples all over. Goes without saying, Ranveer pulled it off effortlessly.

The luxe look obviously comes with a cost! Ranveer shelled out a massive Rs 2 lakh on the shirt-shorts Gucci set. While the shirt approximately cost him a little over one lakh, the shorts are worth Rs 91,700 approximately. Not just that, Ranveer went all out and also sported Gucci sneakers with pineapple prints. The sneakers alone will make you shed a tear as it cost almost Rs 68,000. So, in all, Ranveer's Wednesday look was almost closer to Rs 3 lakh.

Check out Ranveer Singh's casual yet luxe look:

