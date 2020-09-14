  1. Home
PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh snapped in all black as he steps out for dubbing on a gloomy day in Mumbai

Similar to his last airport look, Ranveer Singh sported an all-black look today as he was seen wearing a hoodie, glasses and a black face mask. Check out his photos below.
September 15, 2020 08:21 am
Ranveer Singh was snapped out and about in the city, for the first time in weeks, as he stepped out for dubbing. The actor was last seen arriving in Mumbai with wife Deepika Padukone at the airport. Like his last airport look, Ranveer also sported an all-black look today as he was seen wearing a hoodie, glasses and a black face mask. However, his socks and white sneakers were enough to grab our attention. 

The actor also colour coordinated his look with his glasses as we got a fleeting glimpse of this when he sat in his car. Ranveer did not wave out to the paparazzi but zoomed off immediately in his car. He was seen interacting with a colleague before heading out the dubbing studio. 

Take a look at his pictures below:

What are your thoughts on Ranveer's look? Let us know in the comments below.

Ranveer was last snapped at the Mumbai airport few weeks ago when he returned with wife Deepika from her hometown Bengaluru. The couple twinned in black and denim outfits. The actress was recently seen leaving for Goa to shoot for Shakun Batra's next film which is so far an untitled project. Deepika is in the coastal state with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. 

Meanwhile, Ranveer's film '83 was set to release in April but was pushed due to the pandemic. The film is now slated to release on 25 December, Christmas, in theatres. "We are very confident that the ongoing theatrical exhibition situation will improve much in time for the release of our awaited films, Sooryavanshi and 83, this Diwali and Christmas, respectively," Reliance Entertainment had tweeted earlier. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Siddhant Chaturvedi heads to Goa today to shoot for Shakun’s film with Deepika Padukone & Ananya

Credits :Pinkvilla

Anonymous 2 days ago

Druggie in hiding

Anonymous 2 days ago

Dubbing for Jayeshbhai Jordaar??

Anonymous 2 days ago

Yes i think so can't wait for his flims

