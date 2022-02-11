PHOTOS: Raveena Tandon performs last rituals at her father Ravi Tandon's funeral

Raveena Tandon’s father Ravi Tandon passed away today due to age-related ailments, as reported. He was 86. The actress shared the news on her Instagram handle and also wrote a heartfelt post for him. Neelam Kothari, Juhi Chawla, and others dropped condolence messages. Farah Khan was earlier spotted to pay her last respects to Raveena's father. To note, Ravi Tandon was a producer and director. He had directed many hit films. Today, in the evening, the actress along with her husband was spotted performing the last rites of her father.

The actress was seen carrying the bier of her father. Raveena completed all processes as instructed by the priest. Many celebrities were also seen coming to pay their tribute to the late Ravi Tandon. The actress in the morning had written, “You will always walk with me , I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa (sic).” Neelam wrote, "Heartfelt condolences," while Chunky dropped folded-hand emojis in remembrance. Ravi Tandon had directed films like Khel Khel Mein, Anhonee, Nazrana, Majboor, Khud-Daar, and Zindagi.

Juhi Chawla had written, “Heartfelt condolences to you & your family Raveena.. May his soul rest in peace Om Shanti”. Madhur Bhandarkar also commented on the post and wrote, “My deepest condolences to you and your family members. #OmShanti”.