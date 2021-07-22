PHOTOS: Rhea Chakraborty in an all black outfit gets clicked while purchasing groceries in the city

Actress Rhea Chakraborty is gearing up for her next release Chehre. The film trailer is already out. It was scheduled to release in April but owing to the pandemic the film release has been postponed. Now, the fresh date has not been announced. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. It is a mystery thriller and its trailer has received an overwhelming response from the audience. Meanwhile, today the actress was spotted in the city.

Rhea was seen wearing a black colour outfit and also wore a mask. The actress got clicked while purchasing groceries in the Pali market of the city. She even waved at the shutterbugs and removed the mask after the request. The actress was not wearing any makeup but a shiny lip gloss. She has left her hair open and smiled at the cameramen. Recently, she has been active on social media and shares a lot of pictures from her childhood days.

The actress was last seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s 2018 production Jalebi with Varun Mitra.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Coming back to the film, Chehre is directed by Rumy Jafry. The trailer opens with Amitabh Bachchan's voice who is warning people if they have committed any crime be careful while crossing this area. The next scene shows Emraan Hashmi inside the home of Amitabh Bachchan who is playing a game. As the game gets intensified, Emraan wants to leave it as he remembers his past. But he cannot leave as he is the accused. What happens next will be interesting to see. The movie also stars Annu Kapoor, and Siddhanth Kapoor in pivotal roles.

