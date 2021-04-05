  1. Home
PHOTOS: Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty spotted at NCB office to mark attendance

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty arrived at NCB office in connection to ongoing drug case.
Mumbai
PHOTOS: Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty spotted at NCB office to mark attendance
Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty faced a lot of tough time in 2020 after their name cropped up in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case which was followed by the drug nexus case. Bollywood actress and her brother are allegedly accused of abetment to suicide, misappropriation of funds, etc. However, currently, both are out on bail in the drugs case but they have to appear at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office on the first Monday of every month for six months. Today, Rhea and her brother Showik were papped as they were spotted at the NCB office in Mumbai.

Rhea was seen in a white printed kurta paired with white bottoms and golden coloured flip flops. On the other hand, Showik chose to keep it casual and comfy as he wore a black t-shirt paired with blue jeans. The Chakraborty siblings made sure to wear their masks given the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. However, they did not stop for the shutterbugs. Recently, they were seen hunting house.

On the work front, Rhea Chakraborty will be next seen in Chehre co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Krystle D’Souza, Annu Kapoor and others. Due to the surge in cases, the film release has been postponed. It was initially releasing on April 9. Rhea Chakraborty was seen in the trailer of the film as it was speculated that she will be out of the film due to the case.  

Take a look at the pictures here:

Also Read: SC dismisses Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka's plea against Bombay HC verdict in Rhea Chakraborty case

Credits :Viral Bhayani

