PHOTOS: Rhea Chakraborty arrives for 2nd time with Showik for ED interrogation in Sushant Singh Rajput case

In Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, Rhea Chakraborty was summoned by the ED for the second time. She arrived on Monday with brother Showik and father for the same.
50225 reads Mumbai Updated: August 10, 2020 12:12 pm
Rhea Chakraborty was asked by the Enforcement Directorate to come for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case on Monday. The actress arrived with her brother Showik Chakraborty on Monday morning. Not just this, Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi also was with them. On Saturday, Rhea’s brother was called again by the ED for questioning sans Rhea. Now, the actress was called again for questioning after she was interrogated the first time last week. Sushant’s father Mr KK Singh had levelled certain allegations against Rhea and her family related to money.

The ED was involved in Sushant’s to probe only the money laundering angle. While reports were in that Rhea was quizzed about her flats and properties in Mumbai, the actress was called again on Monday to be questioned by the ED. Last week, post her questioning by the ED, Rhea released a photo of Sushant’s sipper and claimed that it is the only thing of the actor that she owns. Along with this, she shared a photo of a page from Sushant’s diary where he had penned his gratitude for having Rhea, Showik, her parents and his dog Fudge in his life. 

The first round of Rhea’s investigation lasted over 8 hours. Her brother Showik had gone out in the middle of the investigation and returned later during the first round of questioning. On Monday, ANI tweeted about Rhea arriving for questioning at the ED’s office. The tweet read, “#SushantSingRajputDeathCase: Actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and her father arrive at Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai.” In the photos, we can also see Shruti Modi walking in with Rhea and Showik. Reportedly, details of Rhea’s flats have been obtained by the ED along with an alleged second phone number that was hidden. 

Take a look:

 

Sushant’s father levelled several allegations against Rhea and 5 others in his FIR with the Bihar Police. It also included an allegation of reportedly misappropriating funds of Rs 15 Crore from Sushant’s account. For the same, the Enforcement Directorate has been questioning Rhea. Apart from this, post an FIR against her in Bihar, Rhea filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking a transfer of the case from Bihar to Mumbai. Her petition will be heard by the Supreme Court on August 11. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. His death left everyone in a state of shock and the investigation by Mumbai Police had begun post it. 

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta opposes Rhea Chakraborty’s chats about their sister Priyanka with a video

Credits :Viral BhayaniANI

Anonymous 49 minutes ago

they are pretending...don't go by what you see. They have crores of properties

Anonymous 50 minutes ago

What is she trying to prove wearing white all the time? Never seen sucha dhongi aurat in my entire life. I cannot even look at Sushant's picture or videos because my heart feels heavy. Why so much interrogation? Just put her in jail and everything else will follow.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Don't even have money to buy good clothes. Poor fellows.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

heard from sources-- they might arrest her today

