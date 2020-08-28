PHOTOS: Rhea Chakraborty arrives for questioning by CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is being probed by the CBI now. As per the latest update, Rhea Chakraborty was snapped as she arrived at the DRDO guest house where the CBI SIT team is staying.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is being probed by the CBI now. As per the latest update, Rhea Chakraborty was snapped as she arrived at the DRDO guest house where the CBI SIT team is staying. As per the ANI tweet, Rhea arrived at the DRDO guest house with her brother Showik Chakraborty for questioning. Reportedly, Samuel Miranda and Sushant’s cook Neeraj, house help Deepesh also are present at the guest house where the CBI’s SIT will be probing the case. It was also reported that Siddharth Pithani was also called in for questioning at the same time.

Reportedly as per Republic Tv, Rhea Chakraborty will be questioned by CBI SP Nupur Prasad along with two other inspectors. As per ANI’s tweet, “Mumbai: Siddharth Pithani (Sushant Singh Rajput's friend) arrives at the DRDO guest house, where CBI team investigating the actor's death case, is staying.” Further, the ANI tweet stated, “Mumbai: #RheaChakraborty arrives at DRDO guest house, where CBI team investigating #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase, is staying.” Reportedly, the CBI will be questioning the actress about the allegations that Sushant's father KK Singh and his family has levelled against her and others in Sushant's death case.

A day back, Rhea shared videos of how the media had mobbed her father outside her building amid the pandemic and had stated on social media that there is a threat to her family and her life. Further, she shared a video of her society’s watchman that she deleted later. In her interviews on India Today, NDTV and CNNnews 18, Rhea denied all allegations levelled against her by Sushant’s family and further questioned their absence from the late actor’s life. She claimed that Sushant loved her and that she loved him and they were living like a couple. She even questioned Ankita Lokhande and her claims that Sushant called her to complain about being harassed a year back.

Mumbai: #RheaChakraborty arrives at DRDO guest house, where CBI team investigating #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase, is staying pic.twitter.com/yioaQdWj5b — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020

Mumbai: Siddharth Pithani (Sushant Singh Rajput's friend) arrives at DRDO guest house, where CBI team investigating the actor's death case, is staying pic.twitter.com/F8nGyZgu7N — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media after Rhea Chakraborty’s interview and slammed her. Not just this, Sushant’s father KK Singh released a video where he alleged that Rhea was giving poison to Sushant and that she was behind his death. Sushant’s father had filed an FIR against Rhea and others and levelled several allegations against them. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020.

