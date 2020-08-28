2
0
5
×
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Save
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Rhea Chakraborty arrives for questioning by CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is being probed by the CBI now. As per the latest update, Rhea Chakraborty was snapped as she arrived at the DRDO guest house where the CBI SIT team is staying.
37915 reads Mumbai Updated: August 28, 2020 12:06 pm
2
0
5
Save
News,Sushant Singh Rajput,Rhea ChakrabortyPHOTOS: Rhea Chakraborty arrives for questioning by CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is being probed by the CBI now. As per the latest update, Rhea Chakraborty was snapped as she arrived at the DRDO guest house where the CBI SIT team is staying. As per the ANI tweet, Rhea arrived at the DRDO guest house with her brother Showik Chakraborty for questioning. Reportedly, Samuel Miranda and Sushant’s cook Neeraj, house help Deepesh also are present at the guest house where the CBI’s SIT will be probing the case. It was also reported that Siddharth Pithani was also called in for questioning at the same time. 

Reportedly as per Republic Tv, Rhea Chakraborty will be questioned by CBI SP Nupur Prasad along with two other inspectors. As per ANI’s tweet, “Mumbai: Siddharth Pithani (Sushant Singh Rajput's friend) arrives at the DRDO guest house, where CBI team investigating the actor's death case, is staying.” Further, the ANI tweet stated, “Mumbai: #RheaChakraborty arrives at DRDO guest house, where CBI team investigating #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase, is staying.” Reportedly, the CBI will be questioning the actress about the allegations that Sushant's father KK Singh and his family has levelled against her and others in Sushant's death case. 

A day back, Rhea shared videos of how the media had mobbed her father outside her building amid the pandemic and had stated on social media that there is a threat to her family and her life. Further, she shared a video of her society’s watchman that she deleted later. In her interviews on India Today, NDTV and CNNnews 18, Rhea denied all allegations levelled against her by Sushant’s family and further questioned their absence from the late actor’s life. She claimed that Sushant loved her and that she loved him and they were living like a couple. She even questioned Ankita Lokhande and her claims that Sushant called her to complain about being harassed a year back. 

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media after Rhea Chakraborty’s interview and slammed her. Not just this, Sushant’s father KK Singh released a video where he alleged that Rhea was giving poison to Sushant and that she was behind his death. Sushant’s father had filed an FIR against Rhea and others and levelled several allegations against them. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020. 

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, Samuel Miranda & Jaya Saha likely to be summoned by NCB 

Credits :ANIViral BhayaniRepublic TV

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Anonymous 34 minutes ago

justice for Rhea!

Anonymous 36 minutes ago

SSR's family is to be blamed equally for not staying connected to him. poor SSR felt isolated and alone . he connected to the likes of Rhea for companionship.

Anonymous 37 minutes ago

Very convenient, the timing of her cheap tv interview with that stooge Rajdeep. Makes you wonder if there is a leak at the top level investigation.

Anonymous 47 minutes ago

I am not lover of Rhea, but why are you using a vampy picture to promote your article? This is why people can cry sexism at the drop of a hat.

Anonymous 56 minutes ago

Their stories better match or else they are all in hot water. This lot need to be locked away forever. PV post this!

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement