PHOTOS: Rhea Chakraborty arrives with Showik for 4th day of questioning by CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Rhea Chakraborty was snapped making her way to the DRDO guest house for the 4th day for interrogation with brother Showik Chakraborty. The case investigation for Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is currently going on and CBI has been probing it.
41854 reads Mumbai Updated: August 31, 2020 11:54 am
Monday marks day 4 of interrogation for Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and the actress arrived with brother Showik Chakraborty. Over the past few days, Rhea and Showik have been questioned in connection with Sushant’s death case and once again, on Monday, they arrived at the DRDO guest house for interrogation by CBI. Several others like Siddharth Pithani, Samuel Miranda, Sushant’s house helps Dipesh, Keshav and Neeraj also have been quizzed by the CBI over the last few days. 

On Monday, Rhea and Showik arrived at the guest house for questioning on Day 4. She was seen clad in casuals and had covered her face with a scarf. Over the past few days, she has been regularly appearing before the CBI’s SIT for questioning in Sushant’s case. A report recently revealed that the CBO grilled Rhea with over 50 questions and that they wanted to know from her more details about the final hours leading up to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. However, the report revealed that CBI officials were not satisfied with her answers. 

It was reported that Rhea was quizzed about the reason behind their break up and why she did not check up on Sushant and his health between June 8 to June 14. Apart from this, Showik also is reportedly being questioned in the case. After the alleged drug angle was reported by the Enforcement Directorate to the Narcotics Control Bureau, Gaurav Arya also was summoned by the ED officials. He too arrived before ED on Monday morning. It was also reported Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh also has been summoned by the CBI and she may appear before them on Monday. 

Take a look at Rhea and Showik's photos on Day 4 of questioning:

Apart from this, the statements of Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi were recently accessed by certain news channels and several details about Sushant’s health came to light. In a statement given by Siddharth Pithani to one of the investigating agencies, he had revealed that it was Sushant who had asked him to delete data from his hard drive after Disha Salian’s death. Currently, CBI is investigating Sushant’s death and has quizzed several people in connection with it. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai. 

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI isn’t satisfied with 2 answers of Rhea Chakraborty & curious about the breakup

Credits :ANIViral Bhayani

Anonymous 29 minutes ago

The questioning will continue as Rhea is a very hardened woman. She is not giving answers, as she has the support of the drug cartel, Maharashtra govt, the Umbro police and the Bollywood mafia.

Anonymous 47 minutes ago

She is getting paid by the hour for going through this by her keepers. Nothing will come of it all if the public loses interest. We must not lose interest and we have to keep the pressure on. The best we can do is get the small fishes, the staff and Rhea. But we all know there are bigger fish to fry, for that we have to ban all Bollywood films, yes, all. Nepo or not, don't watch anything. PV post this.

