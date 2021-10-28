PHOTOS: Rhea Chakraborty dishes out a stylish denim look as she gets snapped in the city

Over the last few months, Rhea Chakraborty has made headlines for several reasons. One such reason has been for her appearances in the city. On Thursday, Rhea was snapped arriving at a celebrity hotspot cafe in the suburbs. The actress looke d dressed to the T as she aced a full denim look.

Rhea was snapped wearing a long wrapped denim dress and black boots. She made the look comfortable and casual but at the same time stylish as well. The actress amped up her brunch day outfit with a pair of black boots and a black sling flung on her shoulders. Rhea's perfectly blow dried hair was hard to miss.

Check out Rhea Chakraborty's photos below:

On the work front, Rhea has not yet announced any new project. Recently, there were rumours doing the rounds about her joining the popular television reality show, Bigg Boss 15. However, just an hour before the premiere of the Salman Khan-fronted show, Rhea took to her Instagram stories and clarified that she is not a part of Bigg Boss 15.

The actor said, “I believe there are rumours about me being a part of the TV show Bigg Boss, this is just to clarify that there is no truth to these rumours. I am not a part of Bigg Boss."

