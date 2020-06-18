PHOTOS: Rhea Chakraborty exits police station with father post giving statement in Sushant Singh Rajput's case

Sushant Singh Rajput's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty is among the 10 people who have been summoned to the police statements to record statements post his tragic death. She arrived at the police station with her father.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death has created an uproar across the entire nation. According to police statements, the actor had committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Mumbai on 14th June 2020. Post that, a case has been registered at the Bandra Police Station in the city to probe further investigations regarding the actor’s suicide. As many as ten people have been summoned by the police to record statements all of whom were in contact with Sushant.

Among them are Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and his last film Dil Bechara’s director Mukesh Chhabra. Rhea arrived at the police station today to record her statements concerning the case. The actress was spotted exiting with her father a little while back. As we can see in the pictures, Rhea who was seen clad in a white outfit refrained from talking to the media while leaving the police station. She was earlier present at the Cooper hospital where the actor's body was taken for portmortem.

Here are the pictures of Rhea Chakraborty and her father:

Although Sushant and Rhea never admitted about being in a relationship, the two of them were often snapped together by the paparazzi. If certain media reports are to be believed, they were all set to tie the knot in November this year. Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, the actor’s last release was the movie Chhichhore co-starring . His last appearance will be in the movie Dil Bechara which also features debutant Sanjana Sanghi. The MS Dhoni star’s death has left a deep void in the film industry.

