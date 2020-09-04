PHOTOS Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty leaves his house with NCB officials for drugs probe

After raiding Rhea Chakraborty’s house on Friday morning, the Narcotics Control Bureau took Samuel Miranda and Showik Chakraborty with them for questioning in connection with the drug related angle that came out in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

On Friday, the Narcotic Control Bureau raided Rhea Chakraborty's house and took Showik Chakraborty with them for questioning. Earlier on Friday, NCB officials raided Rhea's house and Samuel Miranda's house in connection with the drug-related chats in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. It was after the Enforcement Directorate’s discovery of a drugs-related chat group where Rhea, Showik, Samuel Miranda and others were talking about drugs that the Narcotics Control Bureau was called in. NCB officials also arrested 2 drug peddlers out of which one named Showik and said that he knows him.

This morning, NCB officials arrived in Mumbai reportedly and headed to Rhea’s house for a ‘procedural’ search. Not just this, a team was sent to Samuel Miranda’s house as well to conduct a raid related to the drug chats that came out in Sushant’s case. Further, after raiding, NCB officials first detained Samuel and later reports came in that Showik Chakraborty also has been summoned by the NCB. Visuals of NCB officials taking Showik with them to the headquarters for the probe came in later.

Reportedly, Rhea’s close associate Samuel, who was also Sushant’s house manager, was detained by the NCB after a raid under provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Showik too was taken by the NCB officials for questioning regarding his name in drugs chats and after drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Basit Parihar’s arrest. Reportedly, Zaid was also taken into custody for 7 days by the NCB. As per PTI, NCB said, “it is "investigating the drug angle in the case of Rajput's death and therefore, it is highly substantive and needs to be investigated thoroughly so as to uproot the drug citadel in Mumbai, and especially Bollywood ''.

Take a look at Showik Chakraborty being taken by NCB officials:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case took a new and murkier turn when certain chats between Samuel, Showik and others came to light where they were discussing drugs and such substances. Further, recent chats too revealed that Showik may have been associated with certain drug related conversations that were linked to Sushant and Rhea. Meanwhile, the CBI investigation too is going on in Sushant’s case and yesterday, the CBI released their first official statement where they mentioned that they don’t share details with anyone of an ongoing probe. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020.

