PHOTOS: Rhea Chakraborty’s father reaches for a 3rd day of CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's case

After being questioned two days in a row, Rhea Chakraborty’s father Indrajit Chakraborty arrived for the third time at the DRDO guest house for probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death investigation is currently going on and amid this, Rhea Chakraborty’s father Indrajit Chakraborty was called for the third time in a row by the CBI for grilling in the matter. Over the past few days, Indrajit Chakraborty has been called in for questioning twice and now, on Thursday, he was called in again for a third time in a row. Apart from him, Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty have also been questioned this week in the case.

As per ANI, “#SushantSinghRajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajeet Chakraborty reaches DRDO Guest House, where CBI team investigating the case, is staying. #Mumbai.” Rhea’s father has been questioned about his involvement in Sushant’s case over the past 2 days. Siddharth Pithani, Samuel Miranda, Sushant’s PR associate, Neeraj, Dipesh, Keshav and others also have been grilled by the CBI in the last one week. As per reports, Rhea’s father has been quizzed about the alleged drugs angle related to case well.

Further, Rhea’s parents have reportedly been questioned about Rhea and Sushant’s relationship, the late actor’s mental health issues, finances and more. As per recent reports, the CBI has apparently found no murder evidence so far in Sushant’s case. Apparently, they are focusing on the alleged suicide angle. A day back, Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh held a press conference and spoke to the media regarding several allegations that were levelled by Rhea in her interviews.

#SushantSinghRajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajeet Chakraborty reaches DRDO Guest House, where CBI team investigating the case, is staying. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/11tAuwx0Fg — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2020

Sushant's family lawyer clarified that there are no Insurance policy claims in Sushant’s case and further mentioned that no filmmaker or author should make a film or write a book on the late actor without the family’s consent. He further alleged that only after Rhea came in Sushant’s life, he felt depressed and that the family was never shown his diagnosis. He claimed that his family only got the prescriptions every time they asked for Sushant’s medical records. Meanwhile, apart from the CBI, the ED is also investigating the late actor’s case from the money laundering angle and this week, Gaurav Arya and Sushant’s business partner Varun Mathur were summoned for grilling by ED officials. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020.

