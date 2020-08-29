PHOTOS: Rhea Chakraborty, Showik arrive for another round of questioning by CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput case

After being questioned for over 10 hours on Friday, Rhea Chakraborty reached the DRDO guest house again with Showik Chakraborty on Saturday for probe by CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik Chakraborty were snapped at the DRDO guest house as they arrived for another round of questioning today in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. A day back, Rhea and Showik were questioned in the case for over 10 hours at the DRDO guest house. Reportedly, Samuel Miranda, Sushant’s house helps Dipesh, Neeraj and close friend Siddharth Pithani also have been under scanner over the past week. Yesterday, Pithani was questioned at the CBI headquarters at BKC, Mumbai while Rhea and Showik were probed at the guest house.

Today, reportedly, Rhea and Showik left from their building with a convoy of Police protection as they had requested for the same. A day back, after Rhea left the DRDO guest house after questioning, she went to the Santa Cruz Police station and lodged a complaint against the media and paparazzi. Reportedly, she asked for security to commute for interrogation. On Saturday, Mumbai Police issued a statement to ANI that Rhea will be accompanied by cops when she goes for questioning and that CBI is aware of it.

As per ANI, “Mumbai police will provide protection to #RheaChakraborty whenever she commutes from her residence to DRDO guest house. This is being done on the request of the Central Bureau of Investigation: Mumbai Police official.” Meanwhile, Rhea reached this afternoon at the guest house with Showik for a probe in Sushant’s case. She is seen clad in a black tee with masks and jeans in the photos. Reportedly, Rhea will be questioned about the financial angle related to Sushant’s case today.

Mumbai: #RheaChakraborty arrives at DRDO guest house where CBI team investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is staying. pic.twitter.com/CsYe7XagC2 — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2020

Reportedly, Siddharth Pithani told some names to CBI during the investigation as per a news channel and he even made a confession that apparently 8 hard drives were cleaned on June 8 before Rhea left Sushant’s house. Meanwhile, the ED also has been investigating the case and yesterday put up a notice at Gaurav Arya’s hotel to report to them before August 31. Recently, Rhea also denied all allegations against her in her several interviews to news channels and questioned Sushant’s family’s absence from his life in the same. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020.

