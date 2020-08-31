  1. Home
PHOTOS: Rhea Chakraborty steps out of DRDO guest house after 4th day of CBI interrogation

Rhea Chakraborty was just spotted leaving the DRDO guest house after being questioned by the CBI.
Mumbai Updated: August 31, 2020 08:51 pm
Actress Rhea Chakraborty was just seen leaving the DRDO guest house after spending all day today being questioned by the CBI for the fourth consecutive day in the case of the death of her former boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a police official said via Times Of India. Chakraborty is accused of abetting the suicide of Rajput (34), who was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14.

 

The 28-year-old actress along with her brother Showik Chakraborty arrived at the guest house located at Kalina in Santacruz, where the probe team is stationed, around 11 am in a car which was escorted by a Mumbai Police vehicle, the official said. Rajput’s cook Neeraj Singh also reached the guest house in the morning, he said.

 

 

In case you missed it, on Sunday, Rhea Chakraborty was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team for about nine hours. She was quizzed for nearly seven hours on Saturday and around 10 hours on Friday.

 

Her brother has also been questioned by the CBI since last Thursday. The actress was earlier questioned by the Mumbai Police in the case. The Enforcement Directorate has also grilled her in a related money laundering case.

 

The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput’s father in Patna against the actress and others for allegedly abetting his son’s suicide and misappropriating his money, to the CBI.

 

ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker asks if Rhea Chakraborty is being ‘framed’ and shares chats between Sushant’s sister & manager

Credits :Times Of India, Viral Bhayani

