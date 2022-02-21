PHOTOS: Rhea Chakraborty struts in style and waves to the paparazzi as she gets snapped post workout.

Rhea Chakraborty made some noise on social media over the weekend as she attended her best friend Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's wedding in Khandala. Rhea was also snapped at Shibani's pre-wedding functions as she looked pretty in a yellow outfit for her BFF's Mehendi celebration. With Rhea now back in Mumbai, the actress began her week on a fit note as she headed to the gym.

The paparazzi snapped Rhea strutting in style as she exited the gym. The actress was seen wearing grey tights and a black top as she headed towards her car. Rhea was all smiles and the actress even obliged the paps with some maskless photos.

Take a look at Rhea Chakraborty's photos:

Taking to Instagram, Rhea also dropped a glimpse of her outfit that she wore for Shibani and Farhan's wedding. Donning a delicate ivory white lehenga, the actress looked stunning. Sharing the photo, Rhea captioned it, "Sunshine and smiles."

Click the link below to see Rhea Chakraborty's post below.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Wedding: Rhea Chakraborty slays in pastel lehenga; Satish Shah, Ehsaan arrive