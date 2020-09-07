  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Rhea Chakraborty summoned for third time by NCB as she leaves after 8 hours of interrogation on day 2

Rhea Chakraborty's interrogation began on Sunday and today she appeared before the NCB for the second time. She has now been summoned for a third time.
34468 reads Mumbai Updated: September 7, 2020 06:44 pm
News,Rhea Chakraborty,Sushant Singh Rajput CasePHOTOS: Rhea Chakraborty summoned for third time by NCB as she leaves after 8 hours of interrogation on day 2.
  • 4
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Rhea Chakraborty will keep her date with the Narcotics Control Bureau yet again on Tuesday as she has been summoned for the third time. The actress' interrogation began on Sunday and today she appeared before the NCB for the second time. Rhea's interrogation on Monday almost went on for close to eight hours. She has now been called by the anti-drug probe agency to appear before it for another round on Wednesday. 

"Actor #RheaChakraborty leaves from Narcotics Control Bureau office in Mumbai. She was called to the office for the second day today, as part of the investigation related to #SushantSinghRajput death case," ANI tweeted. On Sunday, Rhea was interrogated for close to six hours. 

Several reports state that Rhea has admitted to procuring of drugs but maintained that she did it on behalf of Sushant Singh Rajput. She has time and again claimed that she was not into consumption of any kind of drugs. Rhea and brother Showik's WhatsApp chats have earlier revealed the siblings discussing substances like 'bud' and marijuana. 

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty files complaint against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, alleges they ‘fed drugs to SSR’

On Friday, the NCB had arrested Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager, under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. On Sunday, Sushant's house help staff Dipesh Sawant also was sent to NCB custody till 9 September as the agency revealed that he is indeed a part of a 'drug syndicate'.  

"On the basis of statements of Dipesh Sawant, house help of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and digital evidence collected by NCB, it's clear that Dipesh is an active member of drug syndicate connected with high society personalities & drug suppliers," NCB statement read on Sunday. 

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Samuel Miranda & Dipesh Sawant ADMIT celebs attended drug parties at his farmhouse

  

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Ankita Lokhande continues to fight for SSR: Here are her 5 posts after his demise that stole hearts
Kriti Sanon’s stylist Sukriti Grover gets candid on styling Kriti & Kartik Aaryan, Diet Sabya & more
Sushant Singh Rajput: A look at the most emotional posts shared by the late actor’s sisters
Anonymous 3 minutes ago

NCB needs to call Rhea's pets - Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha.

Anonymous 13 minutes ago

How much security does a drug dealer need?

Anonymous 17 minutes ago

Breaking news - this loser got Sushant into Kwan agency, so she was handling Sushant's career, finances and home. She herself doesn't have much of a career and finances and she drugged him, made him incapacitated and started bossing everyone around.

Anonymous 19 minutes ago

When is she getting arrested?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement