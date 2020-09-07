PHOTOS: Rhea Chakraborty summoned for third time by NCB as she leaves after 8 hours of interrogation on day 2

Rhea Chakraborty's interrogation began on Sunday and today she appeared before the NCB for the second time. She has now been summoned for a third time.

Rhea Chakraborty will keep her date with the Narcotics Control Bureau yet again on Tuesday as she has been summoned for the third time. The actress' interrogation began on Sunday and today she appeared before the NCB for the second time. Rhea's interrogation on Monday almost went on for close to eight hours. She has now been called by the anti-drug probe agency to appear before it for another round on Wednesday.

"Actor #RheaChakraborty leaves from Narcotics Control Bureau office in Mumbai. She was called to the office for the second day today, as part of the investigation related to #SushantSinghRajput death case," ANI tweeted. On Sunday, Rhea was interrogated for close to six hours.

Actor #RheaChakraborty leaves from Narcotics Control Bureau office in Mumbai. She was called to the office for the second day today, as part of the investigation related to #SushantSinghRajput death case. https://t.co/4RouvABBOH pic.twitter.com/ARyQrKOV4q — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020

#RheaChakraborty has been sent back to her home. She has been called back tomorrow, the interrogation will continue: Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region, NCB in Mumbai. #SushantSingRajputDeathCase pic.twitter.com/siOyX7qVpd — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020

Several reports state that Rhea has admitted to procuring of drugs but maintained that she did it on behalf of Sushant Singh Rajput. She has time and again claimed that she was not into consumption of any kind of drugs. Rhea and brother Showik's WhatsApp chats have earlier revealed the siblings discussing substances like 'bud' and marijuana.

On Friday, the NCB had arrested Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager, under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. On Sunday, Sushant's house help staff Dipesh Sawant also was sent to NCB custody till 9 September as the agency revealed that he is indeed a part of a 'drug syndicate'.

"On the basis of statements of Dipesh Sawant, house help of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and digital evidence collected by NCB, it's clear that Dipesh is an active member of drug syndicate connected with high society personalities & drug suppliers," NCB statement read on Sunday.

