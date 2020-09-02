  1. Home
PHOTOS: Rhea Chakraborty's father, Siddharth Pithani, Shruti & others spotted out DRDO house post CBI grilling

Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit was seen leaving DRDO house post CBI grilling with key members of the case Siddharth Pithani, Shruti and more.
15264 reads Mumbai Updated: September 2, 2020 11:20 pm
PHOTOS: Rhea Chakraborty's father, Siddharth Pithani, Shruti & others spotted out DRDO house post CBI grilling
Since the CBI has taken reigns over Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, there have been new revelations and discoveries every day. In case you missed it, in just the past week, there have been several revelations including Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik’s involvement in drug cases, Sushant’s mental health situation at the time of his passing and more. Today, after several days of grilling, Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty was seen with Siddharth Pithani, Shruti and few other key members to the case outside DRDO house post their grilling by CBI officials. 

 

 

In case you missed it, it was recently reported that Sushant's ex manager, Shruti Modi was also interrogated post which certain shocking revelations were made on her part. If media reports are to be believed, she confessed that drugs were a part of the culture around Sushant Singh Rajput. She has also told the CBI about being just a facilitator. 

 

So, as per her confession, she was not a part of the narcotics and that it was Rhea Chakraborty and the rest of the staff who had forced her to be a part of the same.  The CBI has reportedly also questioned the former manager about a particular incident that was shared by Sushant's CA Rajat Mewati with the agency. This dates back to March 2020 when the late actor had asked Shruti Modi for his bank statements, especially the expenses that were made on Rhea Chakraborty. However, instead of doing the same, Modi secretly called the actress and asked her to come home immediately post which the matter was settled.

 

ALSO READ: Shruti Modi confesses to drugs being a part of the culture around Sushant Singh Rajput: Report

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Anonymous 4 minutes ago

Why is this pithani always smiling ?

