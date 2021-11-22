PHOTOS: Riddhima Kapoor unwinds a relaxing evening with Neetu Kapoor, Manish Malhotra & Sonali Bendre

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani often shares pictures from her personal and professional life on Instagram. Riddhima on Monday took to Instagram and shared some pictures of an at-home get-together with mom Neetu Kapoor. Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who is a family friend was also present at the get-together along with Sonali Bendre. Several other people were also present at the party. Riddhima Kapoor opted for an all-black attire while Neetu Kapoor went for a leopard print outfit. Manish Malhotra on the other hand also went for classy black attire.

Neetu Kapoor is making a comeback at the movies with Dharma Productions ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ directed by Raj Mehta, who made his debut as a filmmaker with the blockbuster ‘Good Newwz’. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor in the leading parts. Jug Jugg Jeeyo will release on June 24, 2022, in the cinemas. In a previous episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Riddhima appeared on the show with mom Neetu Kapoor for the first time and spilled some beans about her superstar brother Ranbir Kapoor.

Take a look:

In one part of the episode, host Kapil Sharma asked Riddhima if her brother Ranbir Kapoor cried at her wedding with Bharat Sahni or danced in happiness that her room would be his. “Roya hi hoyega khushi ke aansu. Jaa rahi hai, jaa rahi hai, room milega. Kyunki humlog room share karte the. Phir main gayi, usko apna room mil gaya (He must have cried happy tears that I am going and he will get the room. We used to share a room. I got married and he got his room),” she said.

Also Read| Alia Bhatt cannot wait to watch Neetu Kapoor make a comeback with Jug Jugg Jeeyo