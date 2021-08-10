PHOTOS: Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani team Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar smile for the camera

and are some of the biggest names in Bollywood. The two share a close friendship and are now working together for ’s film Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani. On Tuesday night, actors Ranveer and Alia were spotted at Karan Johar’s house in Bandra. Ranveer Singh, who was seen donning his Gucci attire teamed up with neon green footwear, paused and posed for the cameras. The actor adhered to all COVID-19 norms while he was spotted in the city. Meanwhile, the paparazzi also clicked Alia and Karan Johar at the same location. Both of them followed COVID-19 guidelines and smiled for cameras from their cars.

Last month the filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter handle and announced the movie. He wrote, “Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favourite people in front of it! Presenting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, headlined by none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy.” Karan is also busy hosting the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. It has been reported that the filmmaker will begin shooting for Ranveer and Alia starrer from this month.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, besides Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Alia Bhatt has some interesting movies in the pipeline. While she is gearing up for SS Rajamouli’s much talked about RRR with , Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the actress will also be seen in Ayaan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Whereas, Ranveer Singh has Sooryavanshi and 83 lined up next.