PHOTOS: From Rs 65K to over Rs 3 lakhs; Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s expensive bag collections

Janhvi Kapoor’s bag collections are undoubtedly a style statement and it varies from tote bags and slings bags. Take a look.

’s darling daughter Janhvi Kapoor has been the talk of the town way before she had made her big Bollywood debut. And when she faced the camera for the first time in Dhadak, she was undoubtedly a sight to behold. Janhvi not just won hearts with her stunning looks and the impeccable acting skills which she got from her mommy, but her panache also made everyone go weak on their knees. The Dhadak star has always maintained a style statement and never misses a chance to send the paps on a photo clicking spree every time she steps out.

Be it for the shoot, workout sessions, airport looks or red carpet events, Janhvi has aced the art of making heads turn with her style statements. While her fashion sense is a thing in the industry, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress’ stylish bags often grab the attention as well which range from around Rs 65K to over Rs 3 lakhs. Interestingly, Janhvi has got her love for luxurious bags from Sridevi who too was a big fan of luxury handbags. So, today we decided to give a glimpse of Roohi star’s expensive bag collection as she gets papped in the city:

Moschino Spongebob bucket bag

Janhvi often uses this cute looking Moschino Spongebob bucket bag to her dance classes and it seems to be quite a spacious one. To note, this bag from the Italian luxury house costs around Rs 65,000.

Off-White diagonal stripe bag

This super cool and funky cross body bag looks trendy with casuals, isn’t it? But do you know, this off-White diagonal stripe bag costs around Rs 1.1 lakhs.

Celine sling bag

This stunning brown coloured bag is definitely a style statement and Janhvi does ace the art of carrying it. This sling bag by Celine is worth around Rs 1.3 lakhs.

Goyard Saint Louis grey tote bag

While Janhvi is a fitness freak, she is also particular about her bags too. The lady is often spotted carrying a Goyard Saint Louis grey tote bag which costs a whopping Rs 1. 5 lakhs.

Louis Vuitton New Wave Chain bag

The diva has a thing for sling bags and her sky blue coloured chain sling bag by Louis Vuitton is among her favourite. The bag looks trendy with cute patches and is quite trendy. But did you know, this cute bag costs around Rs 1.6 lakhs?

Chanel quilted sling bag

We have another sling bag on the list and this time it is from Chanel. The Roohi actress was spotted carrying a brown coloured quilted sling bag and it costs approximately around Rs 2.2 lakhs.

Chanel Vintage Square CC Flap Bag

Among all the bags in Janhvi’s collection, her black coloured Vintage Square CC flap bag by Chanel has its own grace. It is said that the bag is made from pure lamb skin and is worth Rs 2, 13, 640.

Denim Chanel Boy sling bag

Another Chanel bag in the collection but this one looks more stylish. It is a denim and neon shade Chanel boy sling bag that costs around Rs 3, 13, 400.

Hermes Birkin

Last but not the least is this cherry coloured Hermes Birkin bag which Janhvi is seen carrying during her trips. This bag comes under the exclusive range and can range from Rs 10 lakh to 25 lakhs depending upon the size and colour of the bag.

