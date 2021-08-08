PHOTOS: Rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani spotted together in national capital

and Kiara Advani are one of the most famous rumoured couples currently in the Bollywood industry. Though they have not opened about their relationship, it is speculated that they are dating. The two actors have always said that they are good friends but their pictures speak a lot about their chemistry. The rumoured couple are often seen together in the city and also never mind in getting clicked together. They are gearing up for their next release Shershah.

Today, the duo was spotted together. Sidharth was looking dapper in a red jacket and white pants. He completed his look with a black T-shirt. Kiara, on the other hand, was looking stunning in yellow ethnic attire. She was seen wearing a sharara and small kurta with all embroidery on them. The actress opted for fresh makeup and completed the look by styling her hair in semi-curls. It will not be wrong to say that she was looking gorgeous in the ethnic getup. The actors also posed for the shutterbugs and waved at them.

They were seen maintaining social distancing adhering to COVID-19 protocols. The actress had recently opened up on her relationship with the actor and said that she finds him extremely focused on the professional front.

Take a look at the photos here:

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan. The shooting of the film is not complete yet. Sidharth has Mission Majnu, Thank God in his kitty.

Also Read: Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra make a classy couple in recent pics; Leave netizens in awe of their chemistry