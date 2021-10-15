PHOTOS: Rumoured lovebirds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra look elegant in shades of blue

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have grabbed all the eyeballs for their rumoured relationship. The two are often spotted with each other and fans love their chemistry. Fans are always gushing over their photos whenever Sidharth and Kiara are spotted together. Friday night, was one such time when both the actors were papped together at Sardar Udham special screening.

Sidharth and Kiara looked elegant as they were spotted by the shutterbugs. Kiara was seen donning a beautiful blue traditional outfit with a matching dupatta. She accessorized the look with traditional earrings and kept her hair loose. Kiara completed the look with minimal makeup, accentuating her beauty. Meanwhile, Sidharth donned black attire with a unique blue coloured jacket on top. He looked dashing as usual. Both the actors happily obliged the paparazzi with pictures. They posed for solo pictures and looked stunning as ever. The rumoured couple attended the much-awaited film Sardar Udham’s special screening. The movie features Vicky Kaushal in lead. The venture is directed by Shoojit Sircar. In the past days, both Vicky and Shoojit have held several screenings for the film in Mumbai.

On the work front, both Sidharth and Kiara have an interesting lineup of films. While Sidharth will be next seen in the spy thriller, Mission Majnu opposite Rashmika Mandanna, Kiara will be featuring in the Raj Mehta directorial, Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. She also has Mr. Lele with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.