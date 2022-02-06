PHOTOS: Sachin Tendulkar, Anupam Kher reach Lata Mangeshkar's residence to pay homage.

India's legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 on 6, February, Sunday due to multiple-organ failure. The veteran singer was hospitalised at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital after she tested positive for COVID-19 in early January. Lata Mangeshkar passed away at 8:12 AM and since then there has been a steady stream of supporters arriving at the hospital and her residence.

On Sunday afternoon, Anupam Kher, Sachin Tendulkar, Bhagyashree and several other personalities were seen arriving. As per reports, Javed Akhtar, Ashutosh Gowariker and Lalit Pandit have also arrived at late Lata Mangeshkar’s residence in Peddar Road in South Mumbai to pay their last respects. Take a look:

