PHOTOS: Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F are all smiles while promoting Jawaani Jaaneman in the city

After playing a negative character as Uday Bhan in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also starring and Kajol, is all set to entertain the audience with his quirkiness in Jawaani Jaaneman. The movie also stars and Alaya Furniturewala. Audiences have been gaga over the movie since the first look of Saif was out. The trailer which released recently has piqued the audience and made them eagerly wait for the movie to release. The foot-tapping song Gallan Kardi has also been loved by the viewers.

Today, Saif was spotted with Alaya in the city promoting their film Jawaani Jaaneman. The onscreen father-daughter Jodi were all smiles and looking stunning while posing for the paps. Saif was looking uber cool donning a green coloured sweatshirt and blue denim. The actor paired his look with blue coloured shoes. On the other hand, Alaya was looking gorgeous in a pink coloured crop top with matching pants. She paired her look with transparent looking heels. For the uninitiated, Jawaani Jaaneman marks the debut of Alaya. She is Pooja Bedi's daughter.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman is scheduled to be released on January 31, 2020. The movie also features Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait and Rameet Sandhu in significant roles. Saif Ali Khan portrays the role of Amar Khanna, Alaya F as his on-screen daughter Gauri Khanna and Tabu as Jaya Bakshi. Moreover, Saif’s iconic song Ole Ole has also been recreated for the movie. The principal photography of the film took place from 14 June to 24 August 2019 in London, England.

