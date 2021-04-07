PHOTOS: Saif Ali Khan keeps it casual as he gets papped outside Mahesh Bhatt's office in the city

Saif Ali Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his film Bhoot Police, was today spotted visiting filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Check out his photos.

Actor is one of the most talented actors that we have in Bollywood and there is no denying that. In his career spanning over more than 20 years, the Omkara actor has done diverse roles exploring different genres. Saif, who was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s web series Tandav, has a slew of interesting projects lineup ahead. Apart from his stellar performances, the Tanhaji actor is also known for his impeccable fashion sense and is often spotted turning heads with his sartorial choices.

Today, Saif was spotted by shutterbugs outside filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s office in the city. The actor stepped out in his casuals and looks dapper in a blue coloured t-shirt with a pair of denim jeans. He completed his comfy look with stylish white glasses that complimented his attire. In the photos, he can also be seen sporting a white mask as a precautionary measure against COVID 19. Before making his way inside, the actor also posed for the photographers.

Keeping in view the significant rise in Covid cases, last month, Saif had received the first dose of the vaccine.

Take a look at Saif Ali Khan’s photos below:

On the professional front, the Kal Ho Naa Ho star will next be seen in Pavan Kirpalani’s horror-comedy Bhoot Police. The film also features , Jacqueline Fernandez and . While divulging the details about the film, Arjun had earlier told Pinkvilla, “Bhoot Police is a horror-comedy, I have never done that. To be able to work with Saif, somebody I have really admired as an actor and to do comedy with him. I was looking at doing an out and out entertainer and to do a horror-comedy is a new space for me.”

