PHOTOS: Saif Ali Khan looks regal in an all white kurta pajama as he gets papped at the airport

, who was last seen in Laal Kaptaan is all geared up for his upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with and Kajol. The actor will be reuniting with Ajay onscreen after their 2006 film Omkara. Saif will be portraying the role of Uday Bhan (a negative character) in the film. Saif is often spotted with his wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan in the city. Recently, Saif was spotted with Taimur in Juhu as the father-son duo step out for a drive.

Taimur was clinging adorably to his daddy and his cuteness made our hearts drool. On Monday morning, Saif Ali Khan was spotted at the airport but this time not with Taimur and Kareena. He was spotted alone by the paps. The actor was looking handsome in a white kurta pajama which stole our hearts. He paired his look with his charm and a pair of cool sunglasses. He was donning a pair of brown shoes with his all-white look. The actor gave a smile while being snapped by the paparazzi.

Talking about Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the trailer and songs of the movie has received a great response from its viewers. Ajay will be portraying the role of Subhedar Tanaji Malusare and Kajol as Savitribai Malusare. Directed by Om Raut, the film's narrative is set in the 17th century and based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was the military leader of king Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire. The movie is all set to hit the theaters on January 10, 2020.

Credits :VIRAL BHAYANI

