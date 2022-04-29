PHOTOS: Saif Ali Khan looks strikingly sharp as he poses in a dapper suit for an event in the city.

Saif Ali Khan is his candid self, be it on camera or off. Even when the paparazzi spots the actor in the city he rarely shies away from posing for them or simply goes about his day. On Friday, Saif was snapped in the city and he ditched his usual jeans, shorts or a basic T-shirt for a dapper look.

With heatwave present in the city, Saif opted for a breezy linen pinks shirt and beige pants. The paparazzi snapped Saif leaving his residence in this outfit. Turns out, the actor was stepping out to attend a brand event in the city. Saif did it in style as he reached the event and added a blue blazer to complete his entire look.

Donning a pair of glasses and hair slicked back, Saif cut a fine figure as he posed on the red carpet. Take a look at Saif Ali Khan's photos below:

Recently, Saif, Kareena and their son Taimur-Jeh's photos of having a good time by their home pool had surfaced. Click the link below to check it out.

