PHOTOS: Saif Ali Khan makes for a cool dad in a black tee as he visits daughter Sara Ali Khan at her residence

Saif Ali Khan sports cool and casual look in a black tee as he visits daughter Sara Ali Khan at her residence

has recently returned from Switzerland with wifey Kareena Kapoor Khan and baby boy Taimur Ali Khan after his New Year's vacay. Sara Ali Khan too has had her fair share of fun at the Maldives with brother and mommy Amrita Singh. As the two have returned from their respective holiday destinations after celebrating New Year's, it seems like its time for some father daughter bonding for Saif and Sara.

Saif and Sara share a great bond. Sara had also made her Koffee With Karan debut with daddy Saif last year. The duo looked extremely chilled out as they answered questions and played the rapid-fire round with the host . Recently, Saif Ali Khan was spotted outside daughter Sara's residence as he headed for a bonding session. Saif Ali Khan made for a cool dad as he opted for a black tee with blue track pants. Check out his pictures:

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was recently seen playing the antihero in starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actor will soon be seen in Jawaani Jaaneman with and debutante Alaya Furniturewala as his daughter. He will also be seen in Dil Bechara releasing in 2020. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan and in Coolie No.1 with , releasing on Valentine's Day and May 1, 2020 respectively.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

