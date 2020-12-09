  1. Home
PHOTOS: Saif Ali Khan shows off his new tattoo as he steps out for a walk with mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been spotted in the city as they go out for a walk. The actor’s new tattoo also grabs our attention. Check out the pictures below.
Mumbai
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor KhanPHOTOS: Saif Ali Khan shows off his new tattoo as he steps out for a walk with mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan
The power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are all set to embrace parenthood for a second time. Needless to say, the two are enjoying every bit of this beautiful phase and always ensure to spend quality time together. Saif and Kareena are often spotted in the city as they step out for a walk. And, each time they are spotted, the couple leaves everyone gushing about them. Today, the stunning actress was snapped by the shutterbugs as she stepped out for a walk with her husband.

This time, what caught everyone’s fancy was the Omkara star’s new tattoo. Going by the photos, it looks like Saif has got a new large tattoo inked on his left arm. It shows a couple of pyramids around an eye. In the pictures, Kareena Kapoor Khan looks drop-dead gorgeous in a flowing pink dress. She ties her hair into a bun and completes her look with casual flat footwear. Her pregnancy glow is pretty much visible here. Saif, on the other hand, can be seen donning a blue tee with black trousers. He looks sporty with his red bandana. The two look happy together as they pose for the paparazzi.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Saif and Kareena recently returned from Himachal Pradesh. While the actor was in the hills for the shoot of his film Bhoot Police, his ladylove joined him for Diwali celebrations. The Pataudi couple returned from their vacation earlier this week. And, as they are back in the bay, they often get clicked by shutterbugs while dishing out couple goals for everyone.

