PHOTOS: Saif Ali Khan sports a casual avatar as he gets papped post shoot; Check out his latest hairstyle

Saif Ali Khan is one of the busiest actors working currently in Hindi cinema. One of his latest releases is going to be Yash Raj Films’ production ‘Bunty aur Babli 2’. Saif is reuniting with a long-time costar Rani Mukerji in the venture. In the first part of the film, directed by Shaad Ali, Abhishek Bachchan starred alongside Rani. Bunty aur Babli 2 is led by Siddhant Chaturvedi and marks the debut of Sharvari Wagh. YRF recently announced the release date for a slate of films including Bunty aur Babli 2, which will be coming out on November 19, 2021.

On Monday, Saif Ali Khan got snapped at Goregaon by the members of the paparazzi. Saif wore a blue T-shirt along with denim jeans. Saif sported a new hairstyle and donned sunglasses while he calmly posed for the cameras. Saif’s latest release horror-comedy titled ‘Bhoot Police’ garnered good reviews from critics and audiences alike. Saif starred with , Jacqueline Fernandez, and in the film produced by Ramesh Taurani, with whom Saif has done the Race franchise. Saif portrayed the role of Arjun’s elder brother in the film, who is a ghostbuster.

Saif is portraying the character of Lankesh in Om Raut’s much awaited epic ‘Adipurush’ which stars Prabhas in the leading role alongside Kriti Sanon. Sunny Singh is also playing a key character in the film. Saif has previously worked with Om Raut in ‘Tanhaji’ where he played the leading antagonist of the film.

