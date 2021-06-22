PHOTOS: Saif Ali Khan sports casual outfit as he gets clicked outside ‘Race’ producer Ramesh Taurani’s office

Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor starrer upcoming release Bhoot Police is produced by Ramesh Taurani.

Amidst the second wave of COVID 19, the country faced immense difficulties. Lockdowns were imposed in many cities and states around the country and citizens were asked to adhere to the guidelines. COVID 19 cases are on a downslide now and the governments are now focusing on a slow yet clean new phase, where the places are being opened up and people have steadily started to go about their business. Recently, many Bollywood celebrities have been spotted outside as the Maharashtra government lifted the lockdown and the latest actor spotted outside was .

Saif has the ability to make heads turn every time he steps out. Over a nearly decade-long career, he has impressed the audiences with his avatars like in films ‘Hum Tum’, ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, and ‘Omkara’ amongst others. Not only with his films, but Saif also has an interesting sense of fashion which often lends itself to some uber-cool outfits. Every time the actor is out in the public, he grabs eyeballs with utmost ease. Recently, the shutterbugs snapped Saif outside producer Ramesh Taurani’s office. He was in his car wearing a casual black t-shirt and adhering to COVID 19 guidelines by wearing a white face mask.

Take a look:

Saif has had a long collaboration with Ramesh Taurani as the duo successfully created the Race franchise. Lately, Saif Ali Khan has acted alongside in a horror-comedy called ‘Bhoot Police’ also produced by Ramesh Taurani. The film was initially intended to be a theatrical release but now will be released directly on a streaming platform.

