PHOTOS: Saira Banu waves out to the paparazzi outside hospital as Dilip Kumar continues to recuperate

On Sunday, Saira Banu was seen in a breezy white and blue outfit as she was snapped entering the city hospital where Dilip Kumar has been admitted.

Film industry's veteran actor Dilip Kumar continues to be in a city hospital after he had complained of breathlessness last week. Today, the paparazzi snapped the legendary star's wife Saira Banu outside city's PD Hinduja hospital where he has been admitted and is getting treated. In the month of June, Dilip Kumar was rushed to the hospital twice after he complained of breathlessness.

On Sunday, Saira Banu was seen in a breezy white and blue outfit as she was entering the hospital. The former actress waved out to the paparazzi and even waited for a minute or two before heading inside the hospital. Saira, who has been asking Dilip Kumar's fans to pray for him, assured by saying, "Saab theek hain."

Take a look at Saira Banu's photos below:

Faisal Farooqi, a family friend who has been tweeting on the actor's behalf and keeping fans update, informed on Friday that he will be discharged in a couple of days. Sharing updates on the actor's health, Faisal on Saturday said, "He is stable. He continues to be in the hospital on doctor's advice so that doctor can provide necessary medical attention given his age. The family believes he will be discharged in a day or two”.

Earlier in June, when the 98-year-old actor was admitted, he was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion, which is a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs. The veteran actor went through a successful pleural aspiration treatment and was discharged after five days.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao post divorce announcement: We're happy and we'll continue to remain together

Share your comment ×