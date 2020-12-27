PHOTOS: Salman Khan is all smiles as he cuts his birthday cake at Panvel farmhouse amid media glare

Salman Khan has turned a year older today and the superstar is receiving heartfelt birthday wishes from his friends and fans. The Dabangg actor celebrated his 55th birthday with the media. Take a look.

Bollywood’s Dabangg is one of the finest actors in the film industry and his impressive body of work proves the same. And, today, the superstar is celebrating his 55th birthday with his loved ones. As he turns a year older today, the Kick actor has been receiving heartfelt birthday wishes from every nook and cranny. His family members, friends from the film industry and his ardent fans are showering love on the superstar. Notably, Salman celebrated his birthday with the media at his Panvel farmhouse.

In the photos, Salman can be seen cutting the cake with paparazzi and journalists. The actor looks dapper in a blue tee-shirt and blue jeans while flaunting his beard look. In the pictures, he can be seen all smiles as he happily poses for the shutterbugs. One simply cannot miss his dapper looks and charming smile in the photos. He was also made sure to wear a mask keeping in mind the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. Needless to say, the Sultan star was at his sartorial best. To mark his 55 birthday, #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan is trending on Twitter with netizens wishing the actor. One of the users wrote, “Happy Birthday to the Sultan of Bollywood.. None other than "Salman Khan" .. Many more blockbusters to come.. God Bless You. @BeingSalmanKhan.” Another tweeted, “Happy Birthday To The First And Last Megastar Of The Nation @BeingSalmanKhan You Will Forever Be Mine Idol. There Can Never Be An Another SALMAN KHAN.. Love You Sir.

Check out the photos below:

Earlier, Salman had urged his fans not to gather outside his house this year. He also requested them to maintain the social distancing and to follow all safety precautions amid the pandemic. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star has put up a notice outside his Galaxy apartments.

The notice read as, “The love and affections of my fans over the years has been overwhelming on my birthdays but this year it is my humble request not to crows outside my house keeping the covid pandemic and social distancing norms in mind.. Mask pehno! Sanitise karo! Social distance maintain rakho! Is waqt mai Galaxy mai nahi hun.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to gift his fans the release date of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on his 55th birthday?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×