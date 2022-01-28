PHOTOS: Salman Khan amps up his airport style as he looks dapper in black formals
Salman Khan was snapped on early Friday morning at Mumbai's private airport. The paparazzi spotted the actor from afar as he made his way to his car. Salman, who usually opts for denims and a tee while travelling and an occasional jacket, was seen in a different avatar. The superstar amped up his airport style this time around.
For his airport look, Salman looked dapper in all-black formals. He was seen wearing a crisp full-sleeve black shirt and a pair of black trousers. The actor acknowledged the paparazzi from afar as he was surrounded by security. Take a look at Salman Khan's airport looks below:
On the work front, Salman was last seen in the film Antim: The Final Truth and has a couple of films in the making. One of them is his much awaited movie Tiger 3. An espionage thriller, Tiger 3 will feature Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as the protagonists and Emraan Hashmi will play the villain in the movie.
Tiger 3 is the third instalment of the Tiger franchise after the humongous success of Ek The Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). The movie is likely to hit the screens in December 2022.
