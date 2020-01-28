PHOTOS: Salman Khan looks uber cool in casual attire as he gets snapped at the Mumbai airport

Since Salman Khan was in Mumbai busy hosting for Bigg Boss 13, it looks like the actor is traveling to Goa for the shoot of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Salman Khan, who was last seen in Dabangg 3 is all geared up for his upcoming action-drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Fans started going gaga over the movie since the announcement of the movie was made. The first poster of the movie created a strong buzz on the internet. The movie also stars and Randeep Hooda. According to reports, Salman has already begun shooting for the film in Goa. He is juggling between Radhe and Colors reality show Bigg Boss 13.

Today morning was a treat for all Salman Khan fans as the actor was snapped at the airport. Salman was looking uber cool in his casual airport look. The actor opted for a grey sweatshirt and blue denim. He paired his look with his swag and a pair of black shoes. Since Salman was in Mumbai busy hosting for Bigg Boss 13, it looks like the actor is traveling to Goa for the shoot of Radhe. Yesterday, Randeep Hooda had shared a picture of himself standing at the airport waiting for his flight to Goa. The actor mentioned in his caption that he is travelling to Goa for the shoot of Radhe.

Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Jackie Shroff. It will be Disha's second collaboration with Salman Khan. She was first seen shaking a leg with the megastar in the song Slow Motion in his film Bharat. The movie also marks Salman's second collaboration with Randeep after Sultan. The movie is all set to release on Eid 2020.

